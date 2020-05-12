Governor Inslee lays out statewide contact tracing plan for COVID-19

By Mario Lotmore | Lynnwood Times Staff Updated: 4:37 P.M.
At his May 12 press conference, Governor Jay Inslee laid out the plans for the statewide contact tracing initiative.
“[The initiative] is robust, it is vigorous and it is comprehensive, and it needs to be all three to be successful,” Inslee said. “If we do not succeed in this second stage of our efforts, this virus could come bright back and bite us.”
Inslee said that the state has seen early success in its efforts against COVID-19, and this initiative will represent a transition from one strategy to another. Social distancing was the primary tool against the virus, and when the state is looking to open the economy, contact tracing and isolation of those who test positive will be the next tool.
“If this is successful, it will allow us to open our economy,” Inslee said. “This next stage… actually will be more difficult, and its success will depend on both the state and local public health officials and families who will need to be committed to this effort to help their community.”
Box the virus
The information Inslee provided was labeled as “Contact Tracing: Box in The Virus.” The steps were listed as follows:
Contact tracing involves interviewing people with positive COVID-19 tests to identify who they’ve been in contact with, getting those people tested and then making sure they isolate themselves and their families.
Isolation/Quarantine upon first symptoms
The Governor recommends that people are to quarantine immediately for 14-days upon experiencing the first systems. This includes entire households – e.g. all members of the household must isolate with the possible infected person.
Anyone who has had contact with that person will be quarantined until they have tested negative, even if they have not tested positive or shown symptoms.
Test widely
Contact tracers will reach out to notify those that may have been exposed to COVID-19 within 24 to 48 hrs of a positive test result. The governor compared the contract tracers or “COVID brigade,” to the operation of a “fire brigade.”
Isolate quickly, identify, and quarantine contacts
To isolate quickly, 1,371 contact tracers will be trained to implement steps 2-5. The plan is to hire additional contact tracers including volunteers to relief national guardsman.
The national gaurd’s function will not be that of law enforcement only public health.
This effort will be a partnership between local health districts and the Washington State Department of health. Individuals should quarantine immediately upon first symptoms and stay quarantined until receiving a negative test result.
Those who test positive will need to isolate for 14 days; that includes everyone who lives in the household. An interviewer will call those who test positive for COVID-19 to identify and inform close contacts of potential exposure.
Inslee also spent time talking about the privacy measures related to contact tracing. Individuals’ data will only be accessible to public health professionals; it will not be shared with anyone else. Contacts will not be told the name of the person who may have exposed them to COVID-19.
By the end of the week, Inslee said the state will have 1,371 contact tracers trained and ready; 351 of those will be national guard, 390 will be Department of Licensing and 630 will be State/Local health professionals.
Contact tracers will not ask for the following information: immigration status, social security number, financial info or marital status.
Enforcement
For those businesses/individuals that don’t comply, the governor stated that he confirmed with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, there will be sanctions in civil or crimal court.
At timestamp 38:55 in the video of the press conference below, one reporter asked: “When it comes to contact tracing, how are you guys going to handle people or families who want to refuse to test or to self isolate? If they want to leave their home to get groceries I know you’ve said they can’t do that; how will you make sure they don’t?“
Below is Jay Inslee’s response:
“We will have attached to the families a family support person who will check in with them to see what they need on a daily basis… and help them. If they can’t get a friend to do their grocery shopping, we will help get them groceries in some fashion. If they need pharmaceuticals to be picked up, we will make sure they get their pharmaceuticals… That’s going to help encourage them to maintain their isolation too.
“As far as refusal, it just shouldn’t come to that, and it really hasn’t. We’ve had really good success when we ask people to isolate, and they’ve done so in really high percentages, so we’re happy about that, and we believe that will continue.”
Therefore, those individuals that refuse to cooperate with contact tracers and/or refuse testing, those individuals will not be allowed to leave their homes to purchase basic necessities such as groceries and/or prescriptions. Those persons will need to make arrangements through friends, family, or a state provided “family support personnel.”
Video of contact tracing briefing
Futher information to Governor’s Briefing
Further updates will be on www.governor.wa.gov.
64 thoughts on “Governor Inslee lays out statewide contact tracing plan for COVID-19”
All of the comments I’ve read sound paranoid, like they’re written by conspiracy theorists. Locking people in their homes without giving them access to food, water, and health care or the ‘shutting up’ practice they used in the old days is wrong. Asking people to stay home until they are no longer contagious while checking in daily and delivering essential items is fair and prudent. If people don’t follow the quarantine while they or their family member is contagious the perpetrator will face the civil or criminal court, not be taken away or shot. Did you guys watch the same video that I did? No one is changing the constitution or taking away your rights. Simply asking you to stay in your homes for two weeks in order to stop the spread of a virus that is overwhelming our health care workers/ systems. Health care workers already collect our personal information and keep it safe. It wont be shared or sold. Inslee specifically said they won’t be asking about information involving your race, religion, or citizenship. If someone identifies they had contract with you then you will only be asked to take a test and stay home for two weeks if positive. Not be shipped off anywhere. It really doesn’t seem like too much to ask to save lives.
Those who sacrifice liberty for security deserve neither. And he did say “one way or another”. We will comply.
If you don’t, you have to stay home and essentially starve Because the “family support” person assigned to you (read: gestapo) will
Make sure you don’t.
So, it’s comply or starve and have your children taken away to quarantine camps.
He said it.
Pingback:HR 6666 and the Gates-Soros- Clinton contact tracing plan | Liberty Revolution
“Therefore, those individuals that refuse to cooperate with contact tracers and/or refuse testing, those individuals will not be allowed to leave their homes to purchase basic necessities such as groceries and/or prescriptions.”
Tell me, honestly, what distinguishes this plan from the communist Chinese “Social Credits” scheme that curbs behavior by limiting access to life’s necessities? Do these little fascists in charge even HEAR themselves? Good lord.
Pingback:The Jackson Press – Washington gov: Those who don’t cooperate with ‘contact tracers’ and tests not allowed to leave home
In the 1300s, the Italians began forcibly isolating plague victims in their homes and on ships, a practice known as “quaranta giorni”, or “space of forty days”, hence the word “quarantine”. When the bubonic plague hit Europe in the 1600s, the English would literally board up and chain shut any house where a single occupant showed symptoms (also a common practice in other European countries). The intent was to prevent the spread of the disease by locking in victims until the symptoms had passed, but the mechanism ensured that nearly everyone in the house or on the afflicted ship would catch it and die, as well. If not, they would likely have starved to death after weeks without food or water.
Now Inslee is threatening to imprison people in their own homes without any kind of due process. If they refuse to have State-appointed gophers fetch their meds and food, then the final outcome is that Inslee will starve people or withhold their medications if they don’t acquiesce to his orders. For many old and infirm, this could be a death sentence, without having committed a crime, been tried by a jury of their peers, or having an opportunity for judicial review. The number of Constitutional violations are staggering, as are the number of state laws that he is pledging to violate. “False imprisonment” would be one. “Homicide” would be another, since these deaths would be caused by the actions of a person against another person.
It is time for the residents of Washington, which sadly I no longer am, to begin circulating recall petitions. Inslee cannot be allowed to incarcerate, injure, or kill people without due process of law
Excellent and well thought out response!
Pingback:Next Phase Of Tyranny: Dem Governor Orders You MUST Present ID To Eat But NOT To Vote | News Thud
Pingback:Governor Jay Inslee: cooperate with contact tracers or you won’t leave home – Beast System Revealed
Pingback:Here are five good reasons why we should all be raising hell over this so called covid-19 ‘Pandemic’ (hoax/scam)! | The New Abnormal
Pingback:Gouverneur de l’Etat de Washington : « Ceux qui refuseront le test COVID-19 ne seront pas autorisés à sortir de chez eux pour faire leurs courses | «Olivier Demeulenaere – Regards sur l'économie
If these assaults on your dignity do not justify a deadly force response, what does?
If you will not resist this, what will you resist?
Best approach is to refuse testing and when they force you to stay in your home – get word out via your computer.
There will likely be Websites devoted to interviewing people who are basically under house arrest.
That’s what they want. They’ve engineered everyone to sit around in their homes staring at their soon to be 5G computer screens. You realize they can shut them off whenever they want and blame China/Iran whoever and start their WWIII? You think telling people on the computer is going to do a damn thing?
Watch In The Shadow of Hermes and Greatest Story Never Told by Dennis Wise. At least then you’ll see something useful on your screen.
It’s time to do what our forefathers said in the Preamble of the Declaration of Independence. What Mr. Inslee is doing is unconstitutional. This “plandemic” is being used against the governed. This “virus” is about money and power. Look at who stands to benefit the most. Too many nurses and doctors have posted videos that have gone viral. They state in some hospitals patients are being neglected and killed of things not related to “corona.” But, on the death certificate, they write “Covid-19” in order to increase the stats and pad certain entity’s pocketbooks. It’s time to act.
That is bullshit it takes our rights away from us to be able to get some air and some food for our own family or just us in our house living wise isn’t right. As a nar/ cna I can’t say what your saying is the right thing to do but people have their freedom to be able to keep them self in peace knowing they can walk outside run or even sit and watch their kids ride their bikes for a piord of time. I’m sorry but I wouldn’t trust a random person who I don’t know to go shopping for me. As I said being in the medical field that is were I stand.
Pingback:finds and reflection…..5/13/2020 – LOVE IN ACTION NOW
RCW 42.56.030 – Construction.
The people of this state do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies that serve them. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may maintain control over the instruments that they have created. This chapter shall be liberally construed and its exemptions narrowly construed to promote this public policy and to assure that the public interest will be fully protected. In the event of conflict between the provisions of this chapter and any other act, the provisions of this chapter shall govern.
Pingback:WA Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries – 53percenter's Blog
Trust the government, they would never lie to us. We must trust Bill Gates with our lives. We must trust the vaccine.
Yeah, just like Hiltler….
Hey! The boxcar has left the station! Get on board! This is why I bought a gun.
Steps are being taken to recall Inslee because of this. This petition at Change.org is getting signatures every minute https://www.change.org/p/washington-state-senate-impeach-recall-washington-state-governor-jay-inslee
The Founding Fathers did not attempt to “recall” King George III or his armed goons. Just saying.
But the petition is poorly written and it does not cover how Inslee’s Contact Tracing and forced Quarantines are Unconstitutional. Inslee is getting a big hand out from Bill Gates, who appears to be the real dictator for Washington State at this point.
Strange how the first people who got sick were from Washington State, and all of them were in Nursing Homes and then the Cruise ships where more elderly can be found.
Pingback:Microchipped Children, Forced Testing, House Arrests; Welcome To The New World | The Libertarian Institute
Pingback:Microchiped Children, Forced Testing, House Arrests; Welcome To The New World | The Libertarian Institute
Pingback:COVID-1939 – Road Warrior Radio
Pingback:WA Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries | Real Patriot News
If anyone can “finger” you as a “contact” (which has the potential to bind you under criminal prosecution) w/o you knowing who that person is, you are literally building the situation where citizens are MORE LIKELY to be suspicious and NOT COMPLY. DON’T DO THIS.
If you want this to work, transparency is NECESSARY. People must know that the government they’ve elected is working for and not against them. If you want 100% participation, educate, and help people to understand how to best protect themselves and their families. Offer free, and widely available testing, provide free food delivery for the heroes that self-quarantine (through a volunteer workforce), make sure anyone in self-quarantine has the funds they need to get by for two-weeks, etc. There is so much you can creatively do to inspire a people to pull together and fight.
Putting citizens on list and threatening them with criminal prosecution is what a state would do who can’t think harder and smarter than some ape dictator. DO BETTER. BE BETTER.
They can tell anyone they want someone fingered them when nobody did. You think they won’t just to lock up anyone who they don’t want talking?
Finally! A word of reason!
Welcome to 1984, Big Brother is being deployed. Fingermen are being recruited and trained, and it’s all under the friendly euphemism called ‘contact tracing’. Wake up people.
Apparently an anti inslee rally tomorrow evening at capital. I live far but we all need to be there. We can’t let them do this. Our sheriffs are not going to help us we have to mobilize.
The domestic enemies are here and are recruiting soldiers into their armies. If you can’t see how this is full attack on the freedoms and constitutional rights of Americans…then you did not learn what it means to be an American.
The time to fight back Is NOW…or be a slave from here on out.
I’ve no doubt that those who are “undesirable” – for example, Thought Criminals – will “test positive for COVID-19” and then be forcibly “quarantined” somewhere other than their home. That is, unless they resist by any means necessary. Folks that “go quietly” will either return “cured” of their “errors,” or they will “sadly succumb to COVID-19.”
Ask Julian Assange if I’m a wacko “conspiracy theorist.”
Yes. What time tomorrow?
No thank you. Will not comply!! Time to stand our ground and fight against the government. Stay at home and not leave? How about lock up the governor at home and not let him leave for say 30 years..
I will not comply
Pingback:Totalitarian Control Takes The Next Step As Democrat Washington Governor Jay Inslee Proclaims That He Will Force Those Infected With Virus To Stay Home Or Face Penalty – The Sabia Report
Pingback:WA Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries | AlltopCash.com
Pingback:WA Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries - COVID-19 | Coronavirus
This is why the Democrats wanted to take over our entire health care system. If they control our health and health care then they control us…or so they would like it to be. And if we won’t go along with Climate Change like good little lemmings then, by all means, use Covid-19 as the next excuse.
Thank God I live in a red state with like-minded majority of citizens. Not that they don’t try that down here but it surely takes a lot more effort for them to succeed.
#OpenUpAmerica
Pingback:Contact Tracing: Wash. Gov. to Use Mass Surveillance to Quarantine Anyone Crossing Paths With Covid Carrier – NewsWars
Pingback:WA Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries | From the Trenches World Report
Pingback:Washington State Governor Inslee Warns Residents: Families with a Coronavirus Infected Member Will Not Be Allowed to Leave Their Homes - Conservative News & Right Wing News | Gun Laws & Rights News Site
Science unchallenged is not Science.
Inslee’s executing his own Green New Deal without consent of the Governed? Corral the people until HE feels better.
Section 1 of the State of Washington Constitution governing the Powers;
All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and are established to protect and maintain individual rights.
Arrest the Governor
Here is the summary and wording of the relevant statute taken from DOJ’s own website:
DEPRIVATION OF RIGHTS UNDER COLOR OF LAW
SUMMARY
Section 242 of Title 18 makes it a crime for a person acting under color of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.
For the purpose of Section 242, acts under “color of law” include acts not only done by federal, state, or local officials within the their lawful authority, but also acts done beyond the bounds of that official’s lawful authority, if the acts are done while the official is purporting to or pretending to act in the performance of his/her official duties. Persons acting under color of law within the meaning of this statute include police officers, prisons guards and other law enforcement officials, as well as judges, care providers in public health facilities, and others who are acting as public officials. It is not necessary that the crime be motivated by animus toward the race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin of the victim. The offense is punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term, or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime, and the resulting injury, if any.
TITLE 18, U.S.C., SECTION 242
Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if bodily injury results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.
Excellent posts James ! Thank you so much for the links! I have contacted pierce and kitsap sheriffs about inslees lawlessness to no avail. Tomorrow evening I know there is a rally at the capital. We have to take this into our own hands, he cannot do this. He is criminal.
King Inslee can kiss my ass. I will not comply. This is tyranny!! He needs to tread lightly or he will have a full blown civil war.
Pingback:WA Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries – TradingCheatSheet
What you need to know about Washington state governor, Jay Inslee.
Now let us look at the interesting background. The governor’s daughter, Emily, works for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. On top of that, the Governor’s former Chief of Staff, Mary Alice, is a key top person also in the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/What-We-Do/US-Program/K-12-Education/Strategy-Leadership/Mary-Alice-Heuschel
LINK https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/fauci-knew-since-2005-that-the-malaria-drug-can-even-cure-coronaviruses-conflicts-of-interest-abound/
Pingback:WA Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries
Pingback:NJ Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries – Investing Money Trends
Pingback:NJ Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries – iftttwall
Pingback:POLITICS: Families with a Coronavirus Infected Member Will Not Be Allowed to Leave Their Homes | US News.com
Pingback:Washington State Governor Inslee Warns Residents: Families with a Coronavirus Infected Member Will Not Be Allowed to Leave Their Homes - 777 Media Source
Pingback:NJ Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries | NewsLinks.Net | Conservatve News
Pingback:NJ Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries – Truly Times
So what happens when someone decides they aren’t going to stay home?
You going to arrest them and expose officers?
What if they resist?
Gonna shoot em?
What if they shoot first?
How about the homeless?
Why would you bring up such disrespectful questions? Gov. Inslee has the data. Stay on the plantation and be a good boy. Democrats have a long and colorful history of taking good care of people and their Civil Rights. Just ask the thousands of blacks and whites that were lynched in the 1870’s for voting Republican. Oh, didn’t learn that one in school… funny thing. This is, after all, an emergency, and the Governor has invoked his Emergency Powers, so he has authority to strip any of your Civil Rights from you, if he thinks it is “reasonable” (RCW43.06.220.1.h). I know, you hotheads and rabble rousers will say things like “Tyranny” and “We have our Rights”, but it’s all about public health, and your Civil Rights don’t amount to much in Inslee’s data sets.
Welcome to the new normal.
You are as scary as the socialism so-called governor. I font give a crap if you want to have poison in your and your children’s. I do not. I have that right. According to his and your logic we should all be locked up in house and have your food delivered by more socialist. You live in nothing more than fear and that is where they want you. Since when has your government had your best interest. You pay their ridiculous salaries and what makes them any smarter than you. Nadia is too nice a name for them and you. So sad so many military have died for your freedoms to throw it out with the trash. Disgusting.
This “virus” was planned. It’s about money and power. That’s the data.
Pingback:The People’s Republic of Washington State will assign you a valet/jailer.